'Threatening Letters' From PT Usha, 'Additional Expenses' At Paris Olympics To Be Discussed In IOA Executive Council Meet

The upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive council meeting on Thursday is expected to be tense, with some controversial issues on the agenda, including complaints about alleged "threatening letters" sent by IOA president PT Usha to other members.

The meeting comes amid increasing friction between Usha and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

Just this Tuesday, Yadav warned Usha of potential legal action, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation after she issued a show cause notice questioning his eligibility for the treasurer role.

PT Usha under scanner

A total of 14 agenda points have been introduced by the executive council, including a discussion on the so-called "illegal and threatening" communications sent by Usha to other members of the council.

Two additional points related to Usha's actions will address her powers as president under the IOA Constitution and whether her conduct should be reported to the IOA Ethics Commission.

Top athletes to skip meet

The meeting notice was signed by 12 council members, including Ajay Patel, Rajalaxmi Singh Deo, Gagan Narang, and Yogeshwar Dutt. Notably absent from the list were athletes like MC Mary Kom and Achanta Sharath Kamal, who are part of the IOA athletes commission.

Issues faced at Paris Games

Also on the agenda are matters related to the recent Paris Olympics. These include details about sponsorship, extra expenses related to Usha’s room upgrade in Paris, and the distribution of accreditation cards and passes for the event.

Another topic up for discussion will be the process behind selecting the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) in November 2022, which allowed athletes like Usha, Yogeshwar Dutt, and others to participate in IOA elections.