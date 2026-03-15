'This Trend Of Bringing...': Hussain Dalwai Questions Mixing Religion With Sports After Temple Visit Controversy; Video

ANI/IANS/X

The debate surrounding the Indian team’s visit to a temple with the T20 World Cup trophy has intensified after remarks from Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, who criticised the growing trend of linking religion with sports celebrations. His comments come amid an ongoing controversy sparked after members of the Indian team took the trophy to a temple following their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the issue, Dalwai argued that sports achievements should be viewed purely through the lens of performance rather than religion. “Sport is sport. Players win or lose because of their performance. Temples have no role in this. Why bring religion into everything: politics, sports, cinema? This trend of bringing religion everywhere is absolutely wrong,” he said.

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The remarks come in the wake of celebrations following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, where captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and other officials were seen visiting a temple with the trophy to offer prayers. The visit triggered a wider political and social debate about the mixing of religion and sports in public celebrations.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad had earlier questioned the move, arguing that the trophy belongs to all Indians regardless of religion and should not be associated with any single faith. His comments drew sharp responses from several former players, including those who defended the team’s right to celebrate their victory in accordance with personal beliefs.

The controversy has since evolved into a larger discussion about the role of religion in sports and public life. While some believe visiting a temple was simply a personal gesture of gratitude by the players, others, like Hussain Dalwai, maintain that sporting achievements should remain separate from religious symbolism.