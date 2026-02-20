'This Should Not Be Allowed...': Michael Vaughan Urges ECB To Act Amid Reports Of Pakistani Players Being Overlooked In 'The Hundred' Tournament

Image: ICC/X

Former England player Michael Vaughan has taken to X to call for urgent action from the England and Wales Cricket Board after reports emerged that several The Hundred teams with Indian ownership might avoid signing Pakistani players for the upcoming season. Vaughan wrote, “The ECB need to act fast on this … they own the league and this should not be allowed to happen … the most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen,” underscoring concerns about fairness and inclusivity in cricket.

The controversy stems from reports that four of the eight Hundred franchises, MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds, now partly owned by Indian Premier League stakeholders, are unlikely to bid for Pakistan cricketers at next month’s auction.

Critics argue that excluding players on nationality lines contradicts the spirit of global sport. But until clear action and enforcement measures are seen, voices like Vaughan’s are urging the board to uphold inclusivity and ensure The Hundred reflects the sport’s international diversity.

'Awful Pitch In Kolkata': Michael Vaughan & Cricketing Fraternity Lead Criticism After Eden Gardens Surface Produces 27 Wickets In 2 Days

The opening Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens has turned into a whirlwind of wickets, leaving the cricketing world stunned as 27 wickets fell in just two days. What was expected to be a hard-fought contest between bat and ball has instead transformed into a dramatic survival test on a pitch that has sparked widespread debate.

South Africa were bowled out for 159 in their first innings, undone by sharp turn, uneven bounce, and relentless pressure from India’s bowlers. India, however, failed to capitalize, collapsing for 189 as both pace and spin extracted wicked movement off the surface. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa were tottering again at 93/7, yet somehow holding a 63-run lead in a match moving at breakneck speed.

The nature of the pitch has become the central talking point across the cricketing fraternity. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, never one to hold back, took to X to call it an “awful pitch in Kolkata,” a comment that instantly ignited discussions among fans and ex-cricketers. Many echoed his concern, questioning whether a Test should deteriorate this quickly, while others argued that challenging surfaces are part of the game, especially in the subcontinent.

Several players and analysts also voiced their thoughts online, pointing out the exaggerated turn from Day 1, the unpredictable bounce, and cracks opening unusually early. Fans, too, expressed frustration and disbelief at how rapidly wickets were tumbling, with some humorously predicting that the match might end before lunch on Day 3.