'This Isn't Right...': Michael Vaughan Slams ICC As West Indies & South Africa Team Remain Stranded In India Amid Middle East Tensions

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, questioning why the West Indies cricket team and South Africa national cricket team remained stranded in India for days after their elimination while England were able to leave quickly.

Vaughan took to social media to highlight what he described as unfair treatment. He pointed out that West Indies were knocked out of the tournament on March 1 but were still stuck in Kolkata more than a week later. South Africa also faced a similar situation after exiting the competition, leading to frustration among players and officials.

In contrast, the England cricket team reportedly returned home on a chartered flight just 36 hours after being eliminated. Vaughan argued that such arrangements should be available to all teams and not only to a select few. In a strongly worded post, he said it was “not right” that some teams were left waiting while others received quicker travel arrangements.

The travel disruption is believed to be linked to airspace restrictions and flight cancellations caused by escalating tensions and conflict in West Asia, which affected international routes and complicated logistics for several teams participating in the tournament.

Vaughan’s comments have added to a growing debate about fairness and transparency in the management of major ICC events. Several players and officials from the affected teams have also voiced their frustration, saying they were left without clear updates about when they would be able to return home.