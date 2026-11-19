R Ashwin Reacts To Siraj & Jadeja's Shock Exclusion | X

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Ashwin described the decision as "harsh" but added that such selections have become the "new normal" in modern-day cricket.

The veteran spinner shared his thoughts on X after a fan asked him about the absence of the two experienced Indian cricketers. The fan wrote, "Thoughts on no siraj and jadeja ??" prompting Ashwin to respond with a brief but telling observation. "Harsh, very Harsh but this is the new normal," Ashwin replied.

R Ashwin Reacts To Siraj & Jadeja's Shock Exclusion

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Ashwin's response quickly drew attention, particularly given the experience and contributions of Siraj and Jadeja in India's Test setup. Both players have been important members of the Indian team across formats, making their absence from the playing XI a significant talking point ahead of the contest.

Ashwin's reaction also reflects the increasingly competitive nature of international cricket, where even established performers can find themselves missing out as teams look to balance their playing combinations and accommodate different conditions.

With India's campaign against New Zealand underway, the decision to leave out two experienced campaigners is likely to remain a talking point among fans, especially following Ashwin's pointed reaction on social media.

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