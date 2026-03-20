'This Is Pure Evil': UFC Manager Ali Abdelaziz Condemns Execution Of Iranian Wrestler Saleh Mohammadi Amid US–Iran–Israel War

Ali Abdelaziz/X

Renowned UFC manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken a strong stand against the recent execution of 19‑year‑old Iranian wrestling champion Saleh Mohammadi, posting on X that “Islam does not agree with the execution of these young Muslim Iranian wrestlers. This is not what Islam represents. This is pure evil. No one should be executed, tortured, or harmed for expressing their opinion. These actions betray both the values of Islam and the basic principles of humanity.”

Abdelaziz said no one should be harmed or killed for expressing an opinion, arguing the executions betray both Islamic values and basic human rights. Mohammadi was among three men publicly hanged by Iranian authorities after being convicted under controversial charges related to nationwide protests earlier this year. Human rights groups and international observers have condemned the executions, saying the trials were deeply flawed and politically motivated.

Ali Abdelaziz/X

Abdelaziz’s message reflects growing outrage within the global sports community over how Iran treats athletes and dissenters, urging respect for human dignity and freedom of expression. His words have resonated amid wider calls for accountability and protection of athletes caught in political struggles, reinforcing that sports figures can also be powerful voices against injustice.