'This is our grand final': Nathan Lyon on facing India for World Test Championship mace

Nathan Lyon. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon reckons that the World Test Championship (WTC) decider against India at The Oval next week is their grand final ahead of the 2023 Ashes series. The veteran cricketer believes fans should be excited for the WTC final as much as the Ashes series.

While Australia have a massive task of winning their first series in England in 22 years, the WTC final has thrown something of a curveball in their preparations. Pat Cummins and co. topped the 2021-23 WTC table, registering 11 wins in 19 Tests.

Lyon admitted that it's 'bloody special' to be part of the WTC final and remains confident of their preparation for the same.

"Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we've got a big game that we're up for. This is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again. That's probably where we're quite happy with where we're at with our planning. We are able to understand what we've got around the corner, and be OK. It's exciting to be part of the final and the fanfare and stuff around it, it's bloody special," the 35-year-old told AAP.

Read Also Watch: Team India engages in an intense fielding session ahead of WTC final against Australia

Nathan Lyon doesn't expect Test series in India earlier this year to influence WTC final:

The record-breaking off-spinner further claimed that it's a fresh start between the two sides and is looking forward to two world-class teams locking horns. He said:

"You can wipe off anything that happened in India. Both teams are really well rounded in their squads. It is going to be a really good challenge. India obviously have some class batters but they have some class fast bowlers as well. It's going to be a good challenge. Both squads going at it and competing for one game, it's going to be a really good challenge. It's a fresh start. I'm looking forward to it."

With The Oval likely to assist spinners as the game wears on, Lyon will have a significant say in the final.