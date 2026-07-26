'This Is Only The Beginning': PV Sindhu Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championships Triumph

PV Sindhu/Anahat Singh/Instagram

PV Sindhu congratulated Anahat Singh after the teenage squash sensation scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships. Taking to X, the two-time Olympic medallist praised Anahat's achievement and recalled an interaction with the youngster that had left a lasting impression years before.

Sindhu shared that one of her favourite memories of Anahat dates back to 2022, when she had the opportunity to speak with the rising squash star through the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) programme. She said that even at a young age, Anahat stood out not only because of her exceptional talent but also for her maturity, composure and clarity of thought.

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Expressing her admiration, Sindhu wrote that she "couldn't be prouder" of Anahat for winning the World Junior Squash Championships. She added that she had always believed the youngster was destined for greater success and described the historic triumph as just the beginning of what she expects to be a remarkable career.

Sindhu also expressed confidence that Anahat would go on to achieve many more milestones in the years ahead. Calling the title the "first of many, many big victories to come," the badminton star highlighted the immense potential the young squash player possesses as she continues to rise on the international stage.

Anahat created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships after defeating Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in the girls' final. The landmark victory marked another significant milestone for Indian squash, earning widespread praise from athletes and fans across the country, with Sindhu among the prominent sporting personalities celebrating the achievement.