'This Is How Your Staff Treat Our Bags': Hockey Star Rani Rampal Blasts Air India Airlines For Her Broken Suitcase

Indian Hockey player Rani Rampal slammed Air India airlines as she took to her official handle on X on October 6 (Sunday) to report a damaged suitcase. By posting a picture of broken suitcase, Rampal sarcastically described the condition of the same as a 'wonderful surprise' as she found it to be after reaching Delhi from Canada.

The 29-year-old posted the below message on X by tagging Air India's official handle:

"Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken."

Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken.@airindia pic.twitter.com/xoBHBs0xBG — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 5, 2024

Rani Rampal's hockey career so far:

Born on December 4, 1994 in Shahabad Markanda in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana, Rampal started playing Hockey in 2003 and trained under Baldev Singh, a former recipient of the Dronacharya award. The senior debut beckoned when she was only 14, thereby marking her out to be the youngest in the Indian Women's hockey team.

The 2010 World Cup saw Rampal become the youngest player in the national team as she was aged only 15. She was also part of the team that qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and India notably made it to the semi-finals. As a captain of the Indian women's hockey national team, Rampal has racked up 134 goals in 212 internationals.