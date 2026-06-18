'This Is Far From Over': Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal's Frustrating FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener Against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo struck an optimistic tone after Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite dropping points in a game many expected Portugal to win, the veteran forward urged his teammates and supporters to remain positive as the tournament progresses.

Shortly after the final whistle, Ronaldo took to X to share a message of encouragement, acknowledging the disappointing result while stressing that Portugal's World Cup journey is still very much alive. "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," he wrote.

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Portugal entered the tournament as one of the favourites in Group K but were unable to secure all three points against a determined DR Congo side. The draw leaves Roberto Martinez's men with work to do in their remaining group-stage fixtures as they aim to reach the knockout rounds.

Ronaldo's message quickly resonated with fans, many praising the 41-year-old for maintaining his leadership role despite the setback. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly emphasized the importance of staying composed during major tournaments, and his latest post reflected that same mentality.

Portugal will now turn their attention to their next group match, knowing that a victory could quickly put their World Cup campaign back on track. With Ronaldo calling for calm and focus, the Portuguese squad will hope to bounce back strongly and show why they remain among the contenders to lift football's biggest prize.