'This Is Fake': Kirti Azad Calls Out Viral 1983 World Cup 'Celebration Bill' Signed By Kapil Dev; Questions Authenticity

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A viral post claiming to show a “celebration bill” from India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, allegedly bearing the signature of captain Kapil Dev, has sparked widespread excitement online, until former teammate Kirti Azad questioned its authenticity, calling it fake.

The document, which began circulating on social media, was widely shared by cricket fans as a nostalgic relic from India’s first World Cup triumph. Many believed it was an authentic piece of memorabilia from the celebrations that followed India’s famous victory over West Indies in the final at Lord’s in 1983.

However, the narrative took a sharp turn when Kirti Azad publicly disputed the claim. "This is fake. It is all over social media. We stayed at Westmoreland Hotel, next to Lords cricket Ground, London. After the victory on 25 June 1983 celebrations took place all night till morning of 26th June. We never went to this hotel. The signature of Kapil Dev is also forged," said Azad.

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India’s 1983 World Cup win remains one of the most iconic moments in cricket history, when Kapil Dev’s underdog side defeated the dominant West Indies to lift the trophy for the first time. The win is still celebrated as a defining chapter in Indian sport.

As the controversy grows, the viral “celebration bill” has shifted from a nostalgic discovery to a subject of scrutiny, with fans divided over whether it is a forgotten artifact or a modern fabrication riding on cricket’s biggest legacy. For now, the debate continues online, keeping the 1983 triumph once again in the spotlight, even if this time, off the field.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.