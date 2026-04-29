'This Is Extremely Insensitive': Dinshaw's Ad Campaign With Vinod Kambli Faces Backlash As Netizens Call Commercial 'Tone-Deaf' & 'Emotionally Exploitative'

Dinshaw's/Instagram

A recent advertising campaign by Dinshaws has sparked a heated debate online, with critics questioning its tone and use of former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s personal journey. The brand, however, has pushed back against the backlash, saying the response has been largely positive among general audiences.

The debate centres on Dinshaw’s new “Dildaari” campaign, launched this summer to promote its upgraded cone range featuring three times more solid chocolate at the bottom. Fronted by former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, the film uses the line, “Jinko life mein thoda kam mila, unke liye thoda zyada,” positioning the extra chocolate at the cone’s end as a symbolic act of generosity and emotional comfort.

According to the brand, the campaign was designed to highlight the “last bite” experience of its ice cream cones, turning it into the emotional hero of the product. Dinshaw's stated that the messaging aims to connect with consumers through nostalgia and small moments of indulgence, framing the extra chocolate as a thoughtful addition rather than just a product feature.

However, the campaign quickly triggered backlash on social media after its release. Many users and commentators felt that it leaned too heavily on Kambli’s personal history, including his widely known struggles with health and financial difficulties, to construct an emotional marketing narrative. Critics argued that this blurred the line between storytelling and exploitation.

The advertisement caused major uproar

Among the most vocal critics was renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar, who commented, “Well said. This is pretty darn insensitive,” expressing concern over the campaign’s tone and intent. Actor Tanuj Virwani also weighed in, stating, “This is extremely insensitive….” Their reactions amplified the ongoing debate around ethical boundaries in advertising.

ugra_india/Instagram

Dinshaws, however, defended the campaign, saying it continues to receive “love from normal people” and that the creative direction was meant to celebrate resilience and small joys in life. The company maintains that the interpretation of the ad has been misunderstood by a section of online viewers.

The controversy highlights the growing scrutiny faced by marketing campaigns that involve public figures with complex personal histories. As the conversation continues, the “Dildaari” campaign has become a talking point on how far emotional storytelling in advertising should go before it risks crossing ethical lines.