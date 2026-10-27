'This Is Absolute Madness!': Netizens Erupt In Joy As Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smash Record 118 Runs In Powerplay Against New Zealand

Netizens Erupt In Joy As Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smash Record 118 Runs In Powerplay | BCCI/X

India's batting superstars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma unleashed absolute carnage against New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington, leaving cricket fans stunned with their breathtaking power-hitting. Chasing a challenging target of 199 runs, the Indian batters launched a relentless assault on the New Zealand bowling attack, producing a record-breaking Powerplay that became the biggest talking point among cricket enthusiasts on social media.

India smashed a staggering 118 runs in the first six overs, setting a new benchmark for the highest Powerplay total in a cricket match. The extraordinary scoring rate left New Zealand's bowlers struggling to find answers as boundaries and sixes came at an astonishing pace. What was expected to be a competitive chase quickly turned into a batting spectacle, with the Indian youngsters demonstrating their fearless approach to T20 cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens Erupt In Joy As Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smash Record 118 Runs In Powerplay

Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive batting style, once again showcased why he is considered one of India's most dangerous T20 batters. The left-hander attacked the bowlers from the outset, punishing even the slightest errors in line and length. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to the spectacle with his attacking intent, putting the New Zealand attack under immense pressure during the run chase.

The breathtaking assault quickly caught the attention of cricket fans online, with the record-breaking Powerplay becoming a major talking point. Netizens marvelled at India's extraordinary scoring rate, with the performance highlighting the explosive potential of the team's young batting talent. The astonishing 118-run Powerplay also raised the question of just how high India's total could climb if the batters maintained their momentum.

The performance further underlined the changing dynamics of T20 cricket, where aggressive batting in the opening overs can dramatically alter the course of a match. With Sooryavanshi and Abhishek taking the attack to New Zealand, India's approach demonstrated how quickly a seemingly challenging target can become manageable when batters find their rhythm.

As the record-breaking chase unfolded in Wellington, the spotlight remained firmly on the Indian batting duo and their remarkable display of power-hitting. Their assault provided another reminder of India's formidable batting depth and attacking philosophy, while cricket fans watched in disbelief as the visitors rewrote the record books during the third T20I.