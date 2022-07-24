'This is a special moment': PM Narendra Modi leads praise for Neeraj Chopra after silver at World Championships

PM Modi with Neeraj Chopra | Photo Credit: narendramodi.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final, and described the feat as a special moment for Indian sports.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," Modi said in a tweet.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003.

The 45-year old Anju welcomed Neeraj to the group and called it a magic moment.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support," she said in a tweet.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also congratulated Chopra for his historic win. "Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season," tweeted Bindra.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Neeraj in a unique way. "Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom 'Kya Fenkta Hai' is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra. Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship," tweeted Sehwag.

