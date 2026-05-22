'This Has Gone Too Far Now': Arshdeep Singh Faces Online Backlash From Netizens After Viral Bus Video Featuring Priyansh Arya Sparks Debate | Video

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Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has come under online scrutiny after a viral video from inside the team bus involving young batter Priyansh Arya sparked controversy during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

In the widely circulated clip, Arshdeep is not visible on camera but is allegedly identified by fans through his voice. In the video, he can be heard playfully commenting on Priyansh Arya’s smile, saying, “What a cutie, man! Show me your smile. Show me your teeth (laughs).”

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While the tone appears humorous, the interaction quickly drew mixed reactions on social media. Some fans viewed it as lighthearted dressing-room banter between teammates, while others criticized it as unnecessary teasing directed at a young player still establishing himself in the IPL setup.

The video also shows Priyansh Arya appearing visibly awkward during the exchange. The youngster is seen trying to avoid the moment by looking out of the bus window while continuing a phone call, which further fueled debate among viewers about whether he felt uncomfortable.

As the clip gained traction, discussions intensified around boundaries in team environments and how senior players should interact with emerging talents in high-pressure franchises like Punjab Kings.