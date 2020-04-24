This Day That Year: The thunderous volley Wayne Rooney scored against Newcastle United

There are majestic volleys, there are sweetly-struck volleys, there are angular volleys and then there was Wayne Rooney’s thunderous strike on April 24, 2005.

A day after YouTube was founded with the video ‘Me at the Zoo’, a teenager named Wayne Rooney scored one of the Premier League’s most iconic goals at Old Trafford. It was a moment of pure magic - a youngster’s frustration and vigour converted into crackling kinetic energy.

But first a little background:

The Background

The year was 2005. A cocky Portuguese named Jose Mourinho had sauntered into Stamford Bridge. Not only did he have the temerity to slide down Old Trafford after FC Porto scored in injury time and went on the win the Champions League; in his first press conference, in broken English, he also labelled himself the Special One. Bankrolled by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, he presented a challenge Ferguson and Manchester United hadn’t encountered in years.

While Chelsea and Arsenal had better squads on paper, Manchester United was trying to rebuild theirs with two youngsters named Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet, on April 24, they were losing 0-1 to Newcastle United. While Rooney had shown glimpses of potential, there was still no surety that the world’s most expensive teenager would be worth all the millions United had paid Everton.

United was also in a bad space, having scored only one goal in five games, despite the presence of Ruud Van Nistelrooy. During the game, Rooney was also furious, having felt that legendary Newcastle striker Alan Shearer was being given an easy time and was going to be replaced for a rash challenge on James Milner. Brazilian World Cup winner Kleberson (look him up) was warming up to come on when…

The Goal

As Rooney stood arguing with the referee, with United down, Peter Rampage headed a clearance out.

An angry Rooney -- deciding that parliamentary debate wasn’t the best way to deal with his frustrations -- put his foot through the ball and rifled it into the top corner.

It was as if the Gods had intervened and for a brief moment, Rooney’s worthy right leg had the power of Mjolnir.