This Day, that year: A Superman was born in South Africa

South Africa’s one of the greatest AB de Villiers took birth 36 years ago. Only at the age of 21, he was being seen as South Africa’s ‘future’. After a bright start to his career in 2004, the year 2008 would go down as the most memorable one, having made a double-hundred against India, and his match-winning knocks of 174 at Headingley and 106 not out in Perth paved the way for historic Test series wins in England and Australia. In 2010, de Villiers broke Gary Kirsten's record for the highest South African score, making an unbeaten 278 against Pakistan.