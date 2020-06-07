Third time's the charm? Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting again

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Sunday announced his retirement from fighting in a Twitter post.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform, The Notorious MMA shared a picture with his mother Margaret and wrote: "Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours."
The Irishman has announced his retirement twice, with his latest being the third. His earlier retirement news came after arguments with UFC. The world saw McGregor's last bout in January against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone which he won and he has since expressed interest to face a number of opponents, including Nate Diaz and MMA legend Anderson Silva.
Speaking on McGregor's retirement, UFC President Dana White said, "Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight."
"And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement -- you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor ... there's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he's one of them."
The 31-year-old has 22-4 overall record in the MMA. In UFC, McGregor has lost just twice, one against Diaz and the other against Khabib Nurmagomedov.
In 2016, the Irishman beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt and thus became the first in the UFC to hold titles in two different weight classes.
