Third time's the charm? Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting again

The Irishman has announced his retirement twice, with his latest being the third. His earlier retirement news came after arguments with UFC. The world saw McGregor's last bout in January against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone which he won and he has since expressed interest to face a number of opponents, including Nate Diaz and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Speaking on McGregor's retirement, UFC President Dana White said, "Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight."

"And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement -- you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor ... there's a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he's one of them."

The 31-year-old has 22-4 overall record in the MMA. In UFC, McGregor has lost just twice, one against Diaz and the other against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2016, the Irishman beat Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt and thus became the first in the UFC to hold titles in two different weight classes.