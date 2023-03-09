e-Paper Get App
Thieves steal over USD 20,000 from Mohammad Hafeez’s house: Report

The house was robbed in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday, according to police. Hafeez and his wife were not present when the incident occurred.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Reports of theft in Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's house have surfaced and concerns are being raised regarding the cricketer's well-being. Thieves stole over USD 20,000 which accounts for millions in Pakistani rupees.

Hafeez is currently competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 where he represents Quetta Gladiators. Hafeez form isn't doing his mood any favours with his team currently in the second last spot with all hope for a spot in the playoffs off the table

