'They Made Comments About Skin Colour': The Reverse Sweep Podcast Accuses '2 Sloggers' Of Racist Remarks After IPL Content Debate

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A cricket podcast called The Reverse Sweep has alleged that it received racist remarks from popular cricket content creators after posting a video criticizing the direction in which Indian Premier League teams are heading. The podcast shared the claim in a post on X, saying the controversy began after they uploaded an opinion-based reel on Instagram discussing IPL content strategies.

According to the statement, two creators associated with the channel 2 Sloggers allegedly responded to the reel with remarks targeting skin colour rather than addressing the criticism. The podcast further claimed that these creators work with IPL franchises such as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, which added to the seriousness of the accusations circulating online.

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The post also pointed out that the influencers are linked to prominent cricketers including KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. The podcast criticized what it described as an unwillingness to accept constructive feedback, saying the discussion shifted from cricket content to offensive personal remarks.

Calling the situation “racism,” the podcast urged the wider cricket community to take note of the issue and reconsider collaborations with creators accused of making such comments. The claims have sparked conversation among fans on social media, with many debating accountability and standards for influencers who work closely with IPL teams and players.