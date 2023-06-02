'They have done India great honour': PM Narendra Modi hails Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team on their Asia Cup win

Narendra Modi expressed his pride for Indian men's junior hockey team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Junior Men's team on winning the Junior Asia Cup. The Indian Colts defeated archrival Pakistan 2-1, with goals from Angad Bir Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal assisting the squad to a successful tournament finish. They've now successfully defended their Junior Asia Cup championship.

PM Modi resorted to Twitter to express his admiration for the Junior Indian Hockey Team. "Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men's Hockey Team on their splendid victory at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Their achievement exemplifies our youth's increasing talent and determination. They have done India great honour."

The Indian junior team won the tournament's group stage and defeated the Republic of Korea 9-1 to get to the final against Pakistan. After winning victories in 2004, 2008, and 2015, the Indian junior team became the most successful side in the Junior Asia Cup.

Orissa Chief Minister congratulates Indian team on the accomplishment:

Earlier, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also tweeted after the Indian Men's team's achievement. Patnaik tweeted, 'Congratulate the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team on winning #JuniorAsiaCup 2023 by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Oman. May the Indian team continue their winning streak and make the country proud. Wish them all the best.'

Keeping in mind the team's efforts that saw them seal their qualification for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia, the Hockey India Executive Board has announced a cash reward of INR 2 lakh each for players and 1 lakh each for the support staff.