'They Got Virat Kohli': IShowSpeed Links Star Cricketer To Indian Football Team While Questioning India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence | Video

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Popular streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed sparked discussion among Indian football fans after questioning India's absence from the FIFA World Cup while watching the Netherlands' emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden at the 2026 tournament.

During his live watchalong, the American content creator appeared puzzled that India was not competing in the World Cup. "Why India isn't at the World Cup. Why they didn't qualify. They got a good football team, They got Virat Kohli," Speed said, seemingly mixing India's football setup with the country's cricketing superstar.

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The comment quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many amused by Speed's mention of Virat Kohli while discussing football. Kohli, one of the biggest names in world cricket, has often expressed his admiration for football and follows the sport closely, but has never played professionally.

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup in the modern era, despite football's growing popularity in the country. The national team has made strides in recent years, but it fell short during the qualification campaign for the 2026 edition, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speed's remarks added another viral moment to his World Cup streams, which have attracted millions of viewers throughout the tournament. While his comments reflected a light-hearted misunderstanding, they also reignited conversations among supporters about India's ambitions of one day reaching football's biggest stage.