'They Called Us Bottlers...': Arsenal F.C. Stars Bukayo Saka & Myles Lewis-Skelly Fire Back At Critics After Securing Historic Premier League Title | Video

Bukayo Saka/Instagram

The Gunners were officially crowned champions after Manchester City F.C. dropped points in a dramatic draw against Bournemouth, sparking huge celebrations among Arsenal players, staff, and supporters.

Following confirmation of the title win, emotional scenes unfolded across North London as fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium, while the squad celebrated together at the club’s training base. Social media quickly filled with videos and reactions from players enjoying the long-awaited triumph.

One of the most talked-about moments came from Lewis-Skelly, who appeared in a video holding a champagne bottle while joking about Arsenal’s critics. Referring to the “bottlers” tag that had followed the club in recent years, the teenager laughed and said: “They called us bottlers, and now we’re holding the bottles.” Saka also joined the celebrations with an emotional response directed at doubters who had mocked Arsenal during previous near-misses in the title race.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal had finished runners-up multiple times in recent seasons, leading many rival fans and pundits to question whether the squad could handle the pressure in decisive moments. However, this season saw the north London club finally break through, powered by standout performances from players including Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and emerging talents like Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal are now set to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of their campaign before turning attention toward the Champions League final, where they have the chance to complete a historic double.