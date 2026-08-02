'They Argue Over Nothing...': Sachin Tendulkar's Friendship Day Post Proves Dogs Are Truly Man's Best Friend | Video

Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar marked Friendship Day 2026 with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring his beloved pet dogs. As India celebrated the occasion on Sunday, August 2, the cricket icon chose to highlight the simple yet unconditional bond shared by his furry companions, delighting fans across social media.

Sharing an adorable video of his dogs, Tendulkar accompanied the post with a touching caption that perfectly captured the essence of friendship. He wrote, "They argue over nothing, then sit next to each other like nothing happened. If that isn’t friendship I don’t know what is…" The heartfelt message quickly struck a chord with pet lovers and cricket fans alike.

The post soon went viral, with thousands of users flooding the comments section with reactions. Many praised Tendulkar for reminding everyone that true friendship is often about moving past disagreements and staying together, while others couldn't get enough of the playful antics of his dogs.

Tendulkar has often shared glimpses of his personal life on social media, including moments with his family and pets. His latest Friendship Day post once again showcased a softer side of the cricket legend, earning appreciation for its warmth and relatable message.

As Friendship Day celebrations unfolded across the country, Tendulkar's post stood out as one of the day's most wholesome moments. Instead of a grand message, the Master Blaster let his pets do the talking, proving that sometimes the purest lessons about friendship come from our four-legged companions.