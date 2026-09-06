'They Always Win On Social Media': Pakistan's Victory Celebration Practice Video Goes Viral After India Rout; Netizens React | X

A video of Pakistan women's cricket team's victory celebration practice has viral on social media. The video has triggered a wave of reactions on social media after the team suffered a heavy defeat against India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The viral video shows Pakistan captain Fatima Sana training the players on how to celebrate after victory against India.

The video shows Pakistan players practising a celebration before their India match. After the result, the video was shared widely on social media, with users pointing out the contrast between the planned celebrations and what happened on the field.

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A social media user shared the video with the caption, Bhai batting ki practice ki hoti toh 55/10 pe all-out na hote! Yahan match se pehle dance moves aur victory celebration ki rehearsal chal rahi thi, aur pitch pe jaate hi poori team dher ho gayi! Overconfidence ka dusra naam: Pakistan Cricket. #INDvsPAK #CricketMemes #T20WorldCup."

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Another said that whether the practice was for a photoshoot, a reel or the cricket ground, it looked "hilarious" considering Pakistan's performance in the match. He added that the team should instead have been practising "to look sad" given their performance.

One user wrote, "They always win on social media only," while another questioned why the team would post such a video online. Another user joked that the Indian team had been "generous" and could have completed the chase even faster.

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The reactions came after Pakistan were completely outplayed by India in their Women's Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai.

Pakistan, after choosing to bat first, were bowled out for just 55 runs in 18.1 overs. It was their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets as India's spinners dismantled the Pakistan batting line-up.

India then needed only 8.4 overs to reach 57/3, winning the match by seven wickets with 68 balls to spare. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18, while Pakistan captain Fatima Sana took three Indian wickets during the chase.

The defeat also continued India's strong record against Pakistan in women's T20 cricket. India dominated the match from the bowling innings onwards, restricting Pakistan to a score from which the chase was always likely to be straightforward.