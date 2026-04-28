'These 3 Guys Are Still A Huge Inspiration...': Holger Rune Reveals How Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic Shaped His Tennis Game

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Former World No. 4 Holger Rune opened up about the icons who shaped his journey in professional tennis, offering insight into the inspirations behind his evolving playing style.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Rune reflected on the players he admired growing up and how they influenced him. “I started being a Rafael Nadal fan, then I changed to Roger Federer, and later came Novak Djokovic,” he said.

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Rune went on to emphasize that despite the shift in personal preferences over time, all three legends continue to inspire him. “These three guys are still a huge inspiration to me. I often watch matches of them, and I am still impressed. They are so different, and you can learn so much from all of them,” he added.

For Rune, who is part of the new generation aiming to carry the sport forward, studying these legends is not just about admiration but also about growth. By observing their techniques, adaptability, and mental strength, he continues to refine his own game.

The Danish star’s acknowledgment of their influence highlights how the legacy of the "Big 3" extends beyond records and titles, shaping the mindset and development of emerging talents. As Rune continues to rise on the global stage, the lessons drawn from his idols remain a key part of his journey.