'There Was Always Some Persecution Towards...': UFC Fighter Beneil Dariush Opens Up On Growing Up As A Christian In Iran; Video

Beneil Dariush/Instagram

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush offered a deeply personal glimpse into his early life when asked about his upbringing in Iran as a Christian. Known for his composure inside the Octagon, Dariush spoke with quiet honesty about a childhood that was both comforting and complex.

Born in Iran, Dariush spent his early years in a small village where life, as he described it, felt simple and welcoming. Despite belonging to a minority community, he recalled being treated well on a day-to-day basis. The close-knit environment of village life provided a sense of security and familiarity that shaped his early identity.

However, beyond the boundaries of his village, a different reality existed. Dariush acknowledged that, as Christian Assyrians, his community faced underlying persecution within the broader national context. "I was born in Iran and lived in a small village. It was very comfortable in the village because we were treated very well. But you know, overall in the country there was always some persecution towards Christian Assyrians, so my family thought it would be best that we would come to America," said Dariush.

Recognizing the limitations and risks tied to their circumstances, Dariush’s family chose to leave Iran in search of greater freedom and opportunity. Their journey eventually led them to the United States, a move that would play a pivotal role in shaping his future, both as a person and as a professional fighter.

Dariush’s story reflects a blend of gratitude and realism. It highlights how personal experiences, cultural identity, and the pursuit of a better life can intersect in powerful ways. Today, as he continues his journey in mixed martial arts, his roots remain an integral part of the perspective he carries into every fight.