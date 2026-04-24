'There Is No Preconceived Idea...': Punjab Kings Star Marco Jansen Reveals His Flexible Bowling Approach Ahead Of DC IPL 2026 Clash | FPJ x Exclusive

Marco Jansen/Instagram

As the Indian Premier League 2026 heads into a crucial stage, Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Marco Jansen opened up about his bowling approach and how he adapts to different match conditions while maintaining a consistent mindset.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Jansen was asked whether he changes his bowling plans for afternoon matches compared to evening games, especially considering pitch behavior and other variables. Responding candidly, he said, “It's the same approach. The options change based on the conditions. So if the wicket is good, like the previous game (PBKS vs LSG match in Mullanpur), the wicket was really good for batting, we felt.”

Punjab Kings/X

Jansen emphasized that he does not believe in rigid strategies or preconceived plans. “There is no set way of bowling, or there is no preconceived idea about how I want to go about it. I obviously have my basics that I stick to and that I always tend to follow,” he added, highlighting the importance of fundamentals in his game.

He further stressed the importance of reading the conditions quickly and adapting accordingly. “But it is always the case of trying to sum up the conditions as quickly as possible and finding a way to be as effective as I can be on that particular day,” Jansen explained, underlining his flexible and situational approach to bowling.

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Punjab Kings are set to face Delhi Capitals on April 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in an afternoon fixture. With Jansen’s clarity of thought and adaptability, Punjab Kings will be hoping to make the most of the conditions in what promises to be a competitive clash.