'There Is More Clarity In How We Want To Play,' Says Delhi Capitals Skipper Axar Patel As Tigers Set To Roar In IPL 2026

The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals addressed the media ahead of IPL 2026, with Captain Axar Patel, Head Coach Hemang Badani and Director of Cricket, DC (IPL) Venugopal Rao outlining the team’s preparations, leadership direction and squad build-up for the new season. |

New Delhi: The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals addressed the media ahead of IPL 2026, with Captain Axar Patel, Head Coach Hemang Badani and Director of Cricket, DC (IPL) Venugopal Rao outlining the team’s preparations, leadership direction and squad build-up for the new season.

Speaking about the environment within the squad, Axar Patel highlighted the energy in the group as a key driving force heading into the season.

“What excites me the most is the energy in the group. When players are motivated and ready to give their best, it reflects on the field. As a captain, that gives you confidence that the team is moving in the right direction and building something strong together,” Axar said.

Heading into his second season as captain, Axar spoke about the added clarity in leadership and the importance of trust within the Delhi Capitals setup.

“Second year as captain, there is more clarity in how we want to play as a team. Last season, you learn a lot about situations, about players and about yourself as a leader. Now the focus is on being positive and aggressive, but also building trust within the group. When players feel backed, performances follow and that is the environment we want to create,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s outlook, Axar reiterated that the focus remains on moving forward rather than dwelling on past results.

“As a team, we don’t sit and talk about what has happened before. Everyone knows where we could have done better, but the conversation is always about improving from here. It is about staying positive and focusing on what we can control as a group,” he added.

Head Coach Hemang Badani underlined how the evolution of the T20 format continues to shape the way teams approach the game.

“The format has evolved to a point where intent is everything. Scores of 220 or more are becoming common and teams that adapt quickly are the ones that stay ahead. It is not just about phases anymore, it is about being proactive throughout and understanding how the game is constantly changing,” Badani said.

Backing Axar’s leadership, Badani also spoke about the importance of continuity within the setup.

“He understands the environment and what it takes to lead in a tournament like this. We saw some very strong phases last season and that reflects the potential of this group. Continuity in leadership gives us a chance to build on that and move forward with more clarity,” he added.

Director of Cricket, DC (IPL), Venugopal Rao emphasised the importance of stability while also highlighting the franchise’s focus on scouting and building for the future.

“Continuity in leadership is important and Axar brings that understanding of the team and the fans. At the same time, our focus is also on building for the future. Someone like Sahil Parakh is a great example of the work being done at the scouting level. He is a young player with strong potential and these are the kind of players we want to identify and develop within Delhi Capitals,” Rao said.

With a renewed focus on clarity, trust and adaptability, Tigers will take the field as a more aligned unit, carrying forward their identity as a fearless and evolving group ready for the challenges of IPL 2026.