'There Is A Reason I've 7 Letters In My Name': Leander Paes Picks His Favourite IPL Player

Leander Paes | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian tennis player Leander Paes named Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as his favourite player in Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni is often regarded as one of the captains in the history of cricket. The 42-year-old is the only second skipper after former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles. Dhoni achieved this milestone when he led Chennai Super Kings to record fifth IPL triumph by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Final.

Leander Paes held a Question & Answer (Q&A) session on Instagram and a user asked, "Leander, who is your favorite player in IPL?"

In a reply to the question, the legendary Indian tennis player shared a throwback picture of him with Dhoni playing football and answered in a unique way.

"There is a reason I have 7 letters in my name." Leander Paes answer to user's question.

Leander Paes is an 18-time Grand Slam who won major titles in men's and mixed doubles. The 50-year-old won his last Grand Slam title in mixed doubles at the US Open in 2015. Also, Paes is the only Indian tennis player to have won a medal at the Olympics, winning Bronze in men's singles at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is the longest serving captain of a team in the history of IPL, having led Chennai Super Kings in 14 seasons. He is set to lead CSK for the 15th time in the upcoming IPL 2023. Also, Dhoni led Chennai-based team to 133 wins in 226 matches in IPL, making him the most successful captain of cash-rich T20 league.