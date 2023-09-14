'Their Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten': Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir Lead Tributes For Anantnag Martyrs

Indian cricketers on Thursday took to social media to pay tribute to the three soldiers who lost their lives in the Anantnag encounter on Wednesday.

Three Army personnel, including a Colonel commanding a battalion and a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area while one soldier was missing.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

The officers succumbed to their injuries during treatment. A jawan also died in the encounter, officials have said while adding that the whereabouts of another soldier was not immediately known and it is feared he might have been seriously wounded.

Social media was abuzz with people condoling the deaths and paying tributes to the martyrs.

Former India players Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir also led the tributes from the cricketing fraternity.

Heart goes out to the families of our great soldiers and officer who sacrificed their lives in an encounter in Anantnag.



Indebted to their sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/huXj0dMSgk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 14, 2023

My heart goes out to the families of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Dy. Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat who lost their lives in the #Anantnag encounter. Their sacrifice for our nation will never be forgotten. 🙏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2023

Our nation mourns the loss of heroes Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish D, and J&K DSP Humayun Bhat in the line of duty. Their ultimate sacrifice for our safety and freedom will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with their families. 🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 13, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish D, and J&K DSP Humayun Bhat. Salute to their bravery and sacrifice. Their service to our country will forever inspire. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RbOSDB7LFC — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 13, 2023

Our heroes! 🇮🇳



May god give strength to their loved ones. The nation mourns with them pic.twitter.com/IKRxAIAr3D — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 13, 2023

Indian cricket fans have also urged the men's national team to wear black armbands in the Asia Cup 2023 final to condole the attack and deaths of the soldiers.

The @BCCI could consider having the Indian cricket team wear army caps or black armbands in matches against Bangladesh. This gesture would serve as a tribute to the brave officers of the Indian Army. #Anantnag #INDvSL #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/78Ewhmr3Sk — Ayush (@Ayush231299) September 14, 2023

We lost our three bravehearts in terrorists attack in South Kashmir. Dear @BCCI, if you can take stand for racism, then I dare you to wear black armband and stand for our bravehearts in the next match. #Anantnag pic.twitter.com/4jxDnHpoBG — Arunabh Talukdar (@Porklover123) September 13, 2023

@BCCI @imVkohli @ImRo45 @JayShah @SGanguly99



In next Match either you take knee/wear black armbands on sleeves for supreme sacrifice of our soldiers for our beloved country India while fighting against Pakistan sponsored terrorism or cancel the matches.#FreedomIsNotFree pic.twitter.com/mUDq3LPk99 — मेवाड़ीसरदार (@_philalethes_) September 13, 2023

