'Their Dream Came True': Igor Stimac Overjoyed As His Children Meet Luka Modric

Luka Modric with Igor Stimac and his sons. | (Credits: Instagram)

In a heartwarming video shared by Indian football team's coach Igor Stimac, his sons got an opportunity to meet their 'idol' Croatian mid-fielder Luka Modric. Stimac took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to Modric saying he is confident of the Indian national football side reaching the same level soon.

In the video shared by the former Croatian footballer, Stimac's two sons, wearing Hala Madrid t-shirts with a football, greeted Modric with joy. The 37-year-old went on to hug Stimac. It was especially adorable to see the kids gleaning as they finally met their 'idol'.

Stimac wrote a caption:

"Happiness, joy and tears all in one meeting. A friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only @lukamodric10. My sons Ivan and Niko finally meet their idol, their dream came true!! One day our 🇮🇳 National Team will reach this level."

Modric has indeed been a special player for Croatia and is one of the best mid-fielders in current times. The veteran footballer has scored 24 goals in 166 international matches and 86 goals in 743 champions league games.

Igor Stimac has vowed to resign if India doesn't do well in the Asian Cup 2024:

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old Croatian declared that he will resign if India does badly in the AFC Asia Cup 2024, starting on 12th January 2024 and continuing till 10th February. Stimac, who led India to their 9th SAFF title, stated:

"After four years of hard work, it will all boil down to the Asian Cup and a bad result will mean people will say, Nah. And I am not ready for that. So we need to act now. Either, we do this together for the next four years, or I am happy to put in my papers and walk away without a word."

India's next endeavour is the Kings Cup (September 7-10) in Thailand, with the host country, Qatar, and Lebanon set to participate. The complete fixtures are yet to be announced for the competition.