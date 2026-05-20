 'The World Will Be At Your Feet...': Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Blistering 93-Run Knock As RR Beats LSG In IPL 2026 Clash
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HomeSports'The World Will Be At Your Feet...': Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Blistering 93-Run Knock As RR Beats LSG In IPL 2026 Clash

'The World Will Be At Your Feet...': Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Blistering 93-Run Knock As RR Beats LSG In IPL 2026 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his IPL 2026 heroics. Despite Sooryavanshi’s 93 off 38 balls leading Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win chasing 221, Goenka’s X post highlighted his admiration and encouragement, calling him a future star and urging him to preserve his talent, innocence, and brilliance.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
'The World Will Be At Your Feet...': Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Blistering 93-Run Knock As RR Beats LSG In IPL 2026 Clash
Sanjiv Goenka/X

A composed message from Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants, went viral after he praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following a stunning IPL 2026 performance.

Goenka posted on X, “The world has seen your talent. The nation sees the future in you. That’s a lot of responsibility already on very young shoulders, very able ones at that. Preserve the innocence, keep honing your brilliance, and the world will be at your feet. Prayers, aashirwad, and love for you, Vaibhav.” The message quickly drew attention for its tone of admiration and encouragement despite Sooryavanshi’s match-winning knock against his franchise.

In a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in a must-win encounter. Sooryavanshi delivered a sensational innings, scoring 93 off just 38 balls, including 7 fours and 10 sixes, guiding his team to a successful chase of 221 with five balls remaining.

The young batter’s explosive performance once again highlighted his growing reputation as one of the most exciting talents of the season, even as it came against Goenka’s own side. Despite the defeat, the LSG owner’s public message was widely appreciated for its sportsmanship and encouragement toward the teenager’s promising future.

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