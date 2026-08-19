The Whisper Between Horse And Trainer

Mumbai-based horse trainer Adhiraj Singh Jodha with his team during his successful Pune racing season. | Adhiraj Singh Jodha

Pune: To many, horse training may seem a glamorous profession, filled with majestic thoroughbreds and thrilling race days. But those within the sport know it is built on patience, discipline and an unspoken bond between man and horse.

A horse may be judged by its speed, size or pedigree, but to a trainer it is much more. Every horse has its own temperament, strengths and fears. Understanding them requires trust, care and countless hours spent together. Few appreciate that relationship better than Mumbai-based trainer Adhiraj Singh Jodha.

For the 41-year-old Worli resident, horses are not merely racehorses; they are partners in a journey that spans three generations. His grandfather Purutu Singh Jodha first embraced life on the turf, followed by his father Magan Singh P Jodha. Today, Adhiraj Singh carries that legacy forward.

Last weekend at the Pune Race Course proved one of the finest of his 14-year career. With 11 winners from 39 runners this season, he currently leads the trainers' standings.

“It was one of the best and I thank all my team guys who have made it happen,” Adhiraj Singh told the Free Press Journal from his stable on Tuesday, after an eventful weekend with six wins.

A turning point in his career came during the Covid-19 pandemic when he moved from Mumbai to Chennai in search of fresh opportunities.

“Yes, one has to take challenges and that is what I did. It turned my career when I moved to Chennai and it all started a new innings. Since then I have been in good nick as a trainer, thanks to my team,” he said.

Now back among the leaders in Pune, Adhiraj Singh remains grounded.

“With the support from my team and, of course, the horses, I should keep the consistency,” he said.

For Jodha, success is measured not only by winners but by earning the trust of an animal that speaks no language, yet gives everything on the race track.