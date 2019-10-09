The Sports Gurukul launches Schoolathon

Mumbai: The Sports Gurukul has launched the Schoolathon series of running events across India, aimed at inculcating better lifestyle habits into the next generation through a fun-filled children and family running together experience.

The current season will see Schoolathon events in three major cities of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Mumbai. The series will have various distance categories for children between 5-15 years.

The Sports Gurukul has partnered with YouTooCanRun to provide Race Management services.

Speaking on the occasion, Jay Shah, Founder of The Sports Gurukul stated,“ Schoolathon is another step towards our commitment to promote fitness in young children and youth. It’s a pleasure to work with children and make them adopt healthy habits.”

Mr P Venkatraman, founder of YouTooCanRun added, “The Schoolathon series aligns with YouTooCanRun’s value of nurturing health amongst the community and nation. ‘Catch them young’ will see significant adoption of healthy lifestyle habits amongst school going children.”

Website -www.Schoolathon.in

contact persons: Jay Shah +919821886447, jay.shah@thesportsgurukul.com. P Venkatraman: +919920121097, p.venkatraman@youtoocanrun.com