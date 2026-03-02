'The Real Kerala Story': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Powers India To T20 WC26 Semi-Final With Record 97

Sanju Samson blasted a scintillating 97 not out to help India book their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Chasing 196, Samson stayed unbeaten to power his side home in arguably one of the greatest innings by an Indian in World Cup run chases.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance.

His ability to accelerate at key moments, absorb pressure, and guide the lower order ensured India never lost control despite regular wickets at the other end. Samson started the World Cup campaign as a backup to Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, having lost his spot after a poor series against New Zealand. Now, he is India's biggest match winner, guiding the team to a third straight semi-final.

The Real Kerala Story - Netizens hail Samson

Netizens showered praise on the Indian opener, recognising his struggle to get into the playing XI over the years. Samson made his T20 debut in 2015 but has never had a consistent run in the team until coach Gautam Gambhir took over.

Even then in the last 6 months, he lost his spot first to Shubman Gill and then to Ishan Kisha. Only for him to turn it around with a knock for the ages in a must-win clash.

Samson's measured knock and calmness in the chase reminded many of Virat Kohli.

