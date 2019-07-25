The Dynamic Duo

Mumbai: The concept of sports and academics not going together has been resoundingly proved wrong. Meet the Sankhe sisters, who have excelled both in football and academics. Reva and Sai have become synonymous with girls football in the city.

Securing over 90% in academics is something many would say is only for book worms, but not this dynamic duo who are envied by their opponents and a pride possession of their teams.

Sai also an above 90 percent student in the school, will endure her first test of academics when she answers her class 10 exams this year.

Both these siblings will take their flights to a different destination. Reva takes the flight to Boston for her Computer Science and football, while Sai take off to Pearl of the Orient or the Tourist Paradise, the state of Goa for the National Under-17 camp.

"They are good both in studies and football, and it is by their choice they picked up the game," says their mother Ashwini. Of course, they are quite concerned about what they eat. Reva just celebrated her birthday on July 24, but when asked about the cake she was quick to respond, “No cake we are on diet.”

Reva was the first girl to be selected to represent the state as a schoolgirl while Sai is the second girl from the city to be named as one of the 35-member probables for the forthcoming FIFA under-17 women's football which is being held in India for the first time.

Students of the Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu in the city, Reva, the elder among the two was the first to pick up the football boots, and so did Sai as the Sankhe sisters have continued their good work of this beautiful game.

Football has been one of the main games of Arya Vidya Mandir, and when Reva liked and started playing the game, she impressed one and all. And Sai took the cue from her elder sister and has continued to do justice.

"I feel it was her elder sister Reva's inspiration which saw Sai take up the game and she has been no different. Reva, who completed her XII with 95 percent, has been selected by the Boston University and she will play for her college," informs her mother Ashwini.

There are no two ways about it, studies and football are gauged in the same manner. “I am happy they are happy too, and I hope they will make everyone proud in the coming days,” adds Ashwini.

Reva leaves for Boston on August 14 as she starts her second innings in academics in Computer Science at the Wellesley College in Boston who have the famous alumni like Hillary Clinton.

"Yes, it is because of football I got the admission and I will be representing Wellesley college at the Varsity level,” smiles Reva, who secured 95 percent in class 12.

Sai is the darling of the team's football team on the ground and in the classrooms as well. Calm and quiet, she is a silent assassin. She grabs the opportunities with both hands.

"She is good. I have seen her when she first started to represent the school in the under-12 age group, and she has been learning every day," says her coach Desmond D'Souza, about the second girl from the city who could wear the Indian colours for the forthcoming FIFA under-17 women's football which is to be held in India next year.