The Day When 30th Olympic Games Concluded In London

The Olympic Park in East London, which houses a variety of new sporting complexes, served as the focal point of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The Park served as the primary hub of Olympic activity, drawing up to 180,000 spectators every day to enjoy the Games. Through a system of footbridges and walkways within the Park, the major venues—the Olympic Stadium, Aquatics Centre, Velodrome, BMX Circuit, as well as the hockey, handball, and basketball arenas—were conveniently accessible.

All of the venues in the Park were close to the Olympic Village, which improved the experience for competitors and officials. The London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games also featured the usage of other illustrious sites, including Wembley Stadium for football, the All-England Club in Wimbledon for tennis, Lord's Cricket Ground for archery, and Horse Guards Parade for beach volleyball.

The United States, which has been highly successful in the Olympics, were also successful in the 2012 edition. USA finished with 104 medals, of which 48 were gold. China stood 2nd with 92, out of which 39 were gold medals. Hosts Great Britain were 4th in the standings with 65 medals in their disposal.

India at the 2012 London Olympics:

As far as India's performances in the London Olympics go, the athletes could manage only 6 medals, of which none were gold. Vijay Kumar (Shooting), and Sushil Kumar (Wrestling) earned silver, while Gagan Narang (Shooting), Saina Newhal (Badminton), Mary Kom (Boxing), and Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling) earned bronze.

