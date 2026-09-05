'The Atmosphere Is Absolutely Charged': Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To High-Energy Dahi Handi Celebrations In Thane | Video

Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To High-Energy Dahi Handi Celebrations | PTI/X

At the ‘Sanskruti Yuva Pratisthan Dahi Handi’ celebration in Vartak Nagar, Thane, organised by Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav praised the electrifying atmosphere at the event. The India star was impressed by the enthusiasm and energy displayed by participants and spectators during the festivities.

Speaking at the event, Suryakumar said, “The atmosphere is absolutely charged. They have created so much energy, so much passion.” His remarks highlighted the vibrant spirit surrounding the annual Dahi Handi celebrations, where large crowds gather to witness teams attempt to break the traditional human pyramid.

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The cricketer’s presence added further excitement to the celebrations, with fans turning up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the India star. Suryakumar, who has built a strong connection with Mumbai and Maharashtra, appeared to enjoy the festive atmosphere and the passion shown by those participating in the event.

The Sanskruti Yuva Pratisthan Dahi Handi is among the prominent celebrations in the Thane region and brings together sport, culture and community festivities. Suryakumar’s comments reflected his appreciation for the enthusiasm surrounding the celebration and the platform it provides for youngsters to showcase their strength, teamwork and determination.

With the atmosphere buzzing and participants displaying immense energy, the event once again highlighted the popularity of Dahi Handi celebrations across Maharashtra. Suryakumar’s praise for the charged environment added a sporting touch to the festivities as the celebrations continued in Vartak Nagar.