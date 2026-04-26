'The Advertisement With Akshay Kumar Happened Through…': India's Triple Jump Star Niharika Vashisht Shares Her Experience Of Working With Bhoot Bangla Actor | Video

Akshay Kumar Fans' Family/Niharika Vashisht/Facebook/Instagram

India’s emerging triple jump sensation Niharika Vashisht recently shared insights into one of the most memorable off-track experiences of her journey, working with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in an advertisement.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Niharika revealed that it was her presence on social media that opened the door. She explained that the casting director for the advertisement discovered her through her online content and reached out directly, highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping careers beyond sports.

“The advertisement with Akshay Kumar sir happened through my social media only. The casting director of the ad shoot reached out to me. So I feel social media is very powerful in terms of connecting with people and getting all those opportunities,” she said.

For Niharika, the experience reinforced her belief in the power of social media as more than just a platform for sharing content. It became a gateway to opportunities she hadn’t actively pursued, bridging the gap between athletics and mainstream visibility.

“So I think it's a very powerful tool, and I am happy to be a part of it,” she added, underlining how her digital presence continues to complement her journey as a professional athlete.