'That's What We Work For All Year...': Stephen Curry Opens Up After Clutch Play-In Victory Over LA Clippers In Do-Or-Die NBA Matchup; Video

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reflected on a defining playoff-like moment after his team’s dramatic play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, emphasizing the meaning of the win and the joy of competing under pressure.

Curry summed up the emotion of the night, saying: “That’s what we work for all year just to have an opportunity to have a moment like that. Now we got to enjoy it and do it again man, that was fun.”

The quote came after a tense, high-stakes matchup in which the Warriors fought through adversity to stay alive in the postseason race. Curry once again led from the front, delivering clutch plays in a game that swung back and forth before Golden State eventually sealed the win in dramatic fashion.

The victory was especially significant given the Warriors’ inconsistent season, marked by injuries and long stretches without their star guard. Still, Curry’s leadership and late-game brilliance helped push the team over the line, keeping their playoff hopes intact and extending their campaign.

After the game, Curry highlighted the emotional weight of moments like these, stressing that the grind of the regular season is ultimately about reaching situations where everything is on the line. His comments reflected both relief and competitive hunger, as Golden State now turns its attention to the next do-or-die matchup. For Curry and the Warriors, the message was simple: enjoy the moment, but quickly reset, because the job is far from finished.