'That's Babar Azam Stuff': IShowSpeed's Funny Remark While Playing Cricket Breaks Internet; Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

IShowSpeed/YouTube/X

A light-hearted yet viral moment featuring popular streamer IShowSpeed has taken over social media, where he was seen trolling a person during a cricket game by comparing his batting to Babar Azam.

The incident reportedly took place during a casual cricket match, where IShowSpeed joined locals for a fun game. While attempting to play a shot, the person failed to connect with the ball cleanly, leading to a humorous reaction. In a funny moment, he jokingly remarked that the person was “playing like Babar Azam,” taking a playful dig at the Pakistani batter’s recent criticism over form.

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The comment instantly grabbed attention online, especially given the long-standing comparisons between Babar Azam and Indian star Virat Kohli. Known for his energetic and often exaggerated reactions, IShowSpeed’s remark was seen as part of his usual entertaining style rather than a serious critique.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the trolling, the moment reflected the global reach of cricket and how even street games can spark viral conversations when influencers like IShowSpeed are involved.