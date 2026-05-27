'That's A Terrible Question!': Glenn Phillips Slams Reporter After GT's Crushing Loss Against RCB During IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 | Video

Glenn Phillips. | (Image Credits: X)

Gujarat Titans suffered a crushing 92-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026, but the post-match press conference created almost as much buzz as the game itself.

GT batter Glenn Phillips, who was not part of the playing XI, was sent to address the media following the heavy defeat. What began as a routine post-match interaction quickly turned tense after a reporter questioned Gujarat Titans’ mentality during the massive chase.

The reporter asked whether the Titans had mentally “given up” after seeing RCB post a daunting 250-plus total. Phillips appeared visibly surprised by the suggestion and immediately dismissed the idea.

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“That’s a silly question. That is a really silly question,” Phillips responded firmly. “No one goes in there thinking, ‘You know what? We’re just going to give up on this one.’ Why would we do that as professional cricketers? That’s a terrible question.”

Despite his frustration with the question, Phillips admitted that chasing such a massive total is an enormous challenge for any side. He explained that when small moments do not go your way in a high-pressure chase, the required momentum becomes extremely difficult to regain.

While Gujarat Titans will now have to regroup quickly for their next opportunity, RCB marched confidently into the IPL 2026 final after delivering one of the most dominant playoff performances of the season.