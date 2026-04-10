'That Was Super Cool': NBA Legend LeBron James Reacts To Stephen Curry Wearing His Signature Sneakers; Video

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The latest chapter of the storied Lakers–Warriors rivalry carried a lighter, off-court moment that caught the attention of fans and players alike, as Stephen Curry paid tribute to LeBron James by wearing a pair of James’ signature Nike sneakers before their matchup.

Curry arrived at the arena sporting a retro “Nike LeBron X ID” player-exclusive design, a gesture widely seen as a nod of respect to his longtime on-court rival. The moment quickly went viral, adding another layer to one of the NBA’s most celebrated modern rivalries.

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LeBron responded positively when asked about Curry’s footwear choice, expressing appreciation for the gesture. “I mean, you got one of the all-time greats ever to rock my kicks, that was super cool,” James said, acknowledging the significance of seeing Curry in his signature shoes.

The moment highlighted the mutual respect between two generational icons who have defined the league for over a decade. Despite fierce battles in the NBA Finals and countless high-stakes regular-season matchups, both stars have often publicly praised each other’s greatness.

While the Lakers secured the latest meeting on the court, it was Curry’s pregame tribute that became one of the standout talking points of the night, reinforcing the enduring respect between two of basketball’s biggest legends.