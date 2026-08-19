'That Surgery Was Fake': Learner Tien Accuses Frances Tiafoe Of Faking Injury After Cincinnati Open Loss | Video

Learner Tien Accuses Frances Tiafoe Of Faking Injury | TennisTV/X

Frances Tiafoe and Learner Tien shared a light-hearted moment during their Cincinnati Open clash, with the younger American playfully questioning Tiafoe’s recent hand injury. Tiafoe had undergone surgery after a cyst was removed from his right hand, but Tien jokingly suggested that his friend was not actually injured.

“You're not injured, bro. You're lying. That surgery was fake. Your wrist is fine. Stop lying,” Tien said, teasing Tiafoe. The remark left Tiafoe amused as the two Americans exchanged banter after their match.

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Tiafoe had been forced to retire from his Canadian Open third-round match against Arthur Rinderknech because of the issue with his right hand. He subsequently underwent surgery to remove the cyst and had raised concerns about his availability for the remainder of the North American hard-court swing.

Despite the setback, Tiafoe made a quick return to competitive action in Cincinnati. His presence at the tournament also set up an intriguing all-American meeting with Tien, who has emerged as one of the most promising young players on the ATP Tour.

The exchange between the two highlighted the friendly relationship between Tiafoe and Tien, with the latter's comments clearly delivered in jest. Tiafoe's laughter during the interaction added to the playful nature of the moment, rather than suggesting any serious dispute between the two players.