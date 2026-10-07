'Thanos Joining Avengers!': Mumbai Indians Star Keiron Pollard Sold To Arch-Rival Super Kings; Netizens REACT | X

In a major setback and surprise for Mumbai Indians fans, Kieron Pollard is set to wear yellow but not for Chennai Super Kings. The former Mumbai Indians star has joined Joburg Super Kings for the upcoming SA20 season after being sold for R1.5 million (approximately ₹87.1 lakh).

Pollard Joins Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings made an immediate bid for Pollard and the bid went unopposed. The West Indies all-rounder will now don the yellow jersey in the SA20. The unexpected move has left millions of cricket fans surprised.

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Arch-Rivals

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are arch-rivals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rivalry is so intense that the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings is widely known as the "El Clasico" of the Indian Premier League.

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Netizens React

The development quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media. One fan compared the move to "Thanos joining Avengers", while another wrote, "Never thought about this in my wildest stream."

The reactions also included some strong responses from fans. One user said, "Worst pick after his retirement," while another posted, "For me it’s a disgrace, you cannot do that." A CSK fan also admitted, "As CSK fan in childhood I used to hate him."

Some fans, however, welcomed the move. One user said, "Hopefully a trophy this time," while another jokingly wrote, "If u can't defeat him just buy him."

Long Association With MI

Pollard has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians and the fans have some very good memories of Pollard winning games for the franchise and also helping the team as a mentor. Pollard has given over 15 years to the franchise as a player and also as a coach.

His move to Joburg Super Kings has therefore come as a surprise to many fans and also the social media buzzing over the former MI star joining the rival Super Kings.