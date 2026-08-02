'Thank You So Much': Did Mikel Arteta Hint At Vinicius Jr Move? Arsenal Boss' Viral Response Fuels Speculation Around Real Madrid Star

Vinicius Jr/Instagram

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sparked a frenzy on social media after his amusing response to a question about a potential move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. The Spaniard was approached by reporters following Arsenal's pre-season victory over Girona, where he was asked whether the Gunners could make a sensational move for the Brazilian winger.

Instead of addressing the transfer speculation directly, Arteta smiled before simply saying, "Thank you so much," and continued walking. His brief but cheerful response immediately went viral, with fans reading into the moment and debating whether the Arsenal boss was cleverly avoiding the question or subtly fueling the rumours.

The speculation surrounding Vinicius Jr. has intensified in recent weeks as uncertainty continues over his long-term future at Real Madrid. While the Brazilian remains one of Los Blancos' biggest stars, reports have suggested that his contract situation has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Arsenal. However, there has been no official indication from either club that negotiations are underway.

Arteta has remained tight-lipped on Arsenal's transfer plans throughout the summer, consistently refusing to discuss players contracted to other clubs. The Gunners have already strengthened key areas of the squad during the transfer window, but reports indicate they are still exploring opportunities to add more quality before the deadline.

Although Arteta's response offered no concrete update on Vinicius Jr.'s future, it was enough to send social media into overdrive. Fans flooded online platforms with reactions, with many joking that the Arsenal manager's smile and polite "Thank you so much" were more intriguing than a straightforward denial. Whether there is any substance to the transfer links remains to be seen, but Arteta's viral moment has only added to the growing speculation.