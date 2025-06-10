'Thank You For Walking ...': Nicholas Pooran Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket At 29

Image: X

West Indies cricketer and former T20I skipper Nicholas Pooran has surprised the cricket world by announcing his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. Pooran shared the news through an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday, calling the decision a "difficult" one.

Pooran, who recently played for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season, said that representing the West Indies and leading the team as captain was a big honour for him.

His decision comes just days after he asked Cricket West Indies (CWI) not to include him in the upcoming white-ball series against England, saying he needed rest.

Pooran's retirement has come as a big shock because the T20 World Cup is just eight months away and will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Nicholas Pooran’s Full Statement:

“To the cricket public, after much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much – joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies.

Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To the fans – thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends, and teammates thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all.

Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead.”

Nicholas Pooran’s international career

Pooran began his international career in 2016, making his T20I debut against Pakistan in Dubai. He made his ODI debut in 2019 against England in Barbados. A naturally aggressive left-handed batter, Pooran was known for his power-hitting and explosive performances.

In May 2022, he was named West Indies' white-ball captain. However, he stepped down from the role after the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Though he’s stepping away from international cricket, Pooran will continue playing in franchise leagues around the world.