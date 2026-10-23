Thane Sprinter Pranav Desai Reacts On Bronze In 100m T64 At Para Asian Games 2026 In Japan After 10-Year Journey | File Pic

Mumbai: It’s a great moment for us all. Pranav Desai secures bronze medal in 100 metres (T64 category) at the ongoing Para Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Pranav started training at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in the year 2016. This is his 3rd time representing India at the Para Asian Games.

Pranav, in the last few years, has won medals at the World Para Athletics Championship, Indian Open Athletics Championship and has been dominating the Indian circuit.

It has been a long 10-year journey to get to the podium.

Pranav Desai expresses joy over bronze

Pranav said, “I am very happy to secure the medal at Para Asian Games 2026. We have been working on this for a long period. I had complete trust in the process and my coach. I am thankful to my parents, grandmother, who always trusted and supported me. This performance will motivate me to work harder for the upcoming competitions.”

Coach reflects on decade-long journey

“Pranav has grown over the past 10 years. He has overcome lots of physical, financial as well as physiological challenges. I personally feel it’s an inspiring journey. We started with just a hope to get physically fit and today we are aiming to win medals at the international level.

Pranav's parents have been strong supporters. Pranav’s victory will inspire many athletes to take up athletics and work sincerely. We thank all the people who have supported Pranav in his journey till date.

TMC officials congratulate Pranav

On this success, Mrs Minal Palande (Addl Commissioner - TMC) & Mr Ashok Aher (Yojana Pramukh - TMCAPY) have congratulated Pranav, his parents and wished him well for future competitions.”

— Nilesh Patkar, coach

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