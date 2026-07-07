Thalapathy Wishes Thala! Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay's Special Birthday Message For MS Dhoni Wins Hearts

CMOTamilnadu/X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay extended heartfelt birthday wishes to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday. Taking to X, Vijay hailed Dhoni's immense contribution to cricket and acknowledged the special place he holds in the hearts of fans across Tamil Nadu.

In his message, Vijay wrote, "From every resounding whistle that echoes your name to the countless hearts you've inspired, your journey has become a cherished part of Tamil Nadu's sporting emotion!

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Happy Birthday to our 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Your extraordinary cricketing legacy, calm leadership and humble nature continue to inspire generations. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of success. May the whistles for you only grow louder!"

The tribute reflects Dhoni's unmatched popularity in Tamil Nadu, where he has become a sporting icon through his long and successful association with the Chennai Super Kings. Leading the franchise to multiple Indian Premier League titles, Dhoni has earned an emotional connection with Chennai fans, who affectionately refer to him as "Thala." His calm demeanor under pressure and remarkable leadership have made him one of the most respected figures in Indian cricket.

From lifting multiple ICC trophies for India to transforming Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful franchises in the IPL, Dhoni's legacy continues to inspire generations of cricketers. Even at 45, the chants for "Captain Cool" remain as loud as ever, with Tamil Nadu once again expressing its admiration for one of cricket's all-time greats.